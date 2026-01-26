Two of the political parties contesting the February 11 general election held national meetings last night, offering solutions to problems they say affect citizens.

The Democratic Labour Party held its national rally at Independence Square, The City, while the Friends of Democracy, which has declared it wants to form the next opposition, kicked off its campaign in Six Roads, St Philip.

From his platform in The City, DLP Political Leader Ralph Thorne accused the Barbados Labour Party administration of taxing the people of Barbados back to colonial status.

He charged that the current administration is overtaxing Barbadians, leading to many people suffering in silence as they struggle to make ends meet.

Mr Thorne says that if the DLP is voted into Government next month, a DLP administration will reduce VAT.