Opposition Leader Ralph Thorne believes the country is showing clear signs of being election-ready.

He led a contingent of Democratic Labour Party (DLP) members at the Party’s 59th Independence Anniversary Church Service at the St George Parish Church.

Speaking to CBC News outside the church with opposition members, Mr Thorne said it was one of the largest DLP delegations to attend a service in recent memory.

He saw it as a show of unity and a reflection of the DLP’s renewed spiritual and national commitment.

Mr Thorne also outlined his long-term vision for deeper regional unity.