DLP Leader did not vote in today’s elections

Opposition leader Ralph Thorne has not been able to vote in today’s general elections.

Speaking to CBC News moments ago by telephone, Mr. Thorne explained what happened.

The DLP leader said he went to cast his ballot in the Christ Church South polling district, where he lives, but was told he had to go instead to Christ Church East, from which he had moved in 2004.

Mr Thorne said he advised the officials that he no longer lives in Christ Church East and, as a consequence, to vote there would constitute fraud, which he had no intention of doing.

He also said that, interestingly, his wife was allowed to vote at the Christ Church South polling station.

Mr Thorne said he is now one of a significant number of people who were denied their right to vote. The majority of them, he said, were not on the voters’ list.

He added that he is considering his next steps.