DLP leader slams regulation of short-term rentals

Private accommodation operators in Barbados are being unfairly targeted.

That is the view of Leader of the Democratic Labour Party, Ralph Thorne, as he addressed supporters in Oistins, Christ Church, last night during the party’s “Presentation of Candidates”.

He says the move by the Government to bring Airbnb, VRBO, and other short-term rentals under strict regulations and taxes is hurting average Barbadians and is contrary to the concessions given to villa operators.