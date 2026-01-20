Democratic Labour Party leader Ralph Thorne says the party is preparing to formally present its candidates to the public ahead of the general election.

He has already announced who will carry the DLP’s flag in each of the 30 constituencies, but he noted that more information about them will be released.

The DLP is campaigning under the theme, “Barbados First.”

Mr Thorne outlined some of the measures the DLP will be implementing if it is successful at the polls.