DLP preparing to roll out policy plans

Democratic Labour Party (DLP) candidate for St. Michael North West, Ryan Walters, says it is time for his Party to lay its plans clearly before the electorate.

He says the DLP is preparing to roll out serious policy platforms as Barbadians decide who will govern the country.

Mr Walters is also urging residents of St. Michael North West to work with the Party, at least once on the campaign trail, as he makes his case to voters.

The DLP is hosting a national rally tonight at Independence Square in the City.

Another party contesting the polls, the Friends of Democracy, is also having its first political meeting in Six Roads, St Philip.

Both meetings were scheduled to start at 7 p.m.