Early voting underway ahead of next week’s general election

Early voters have been arriving at polling stations across the island to cast their ballots ahead of next week’s general election.

Those voting include persons who will be working on election day, as well as members of the protective and armed services.

Returning Officer at the Wildey Gymnasium, Michael Fields, spoke with the media this morning from the Christ Church East polling station.

Polls opened at 7:00 a.m. and are scheduled to close at 5:00 p.m.