Election observers expected in Barbados today

Representatives from the Caribbean Community and the Commonwealth election observer missions are due to arrive in Barbados today.

The visit follows a formal invitation from Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, who says the observers will help to ensure the election meets the highest standards of transparency, democracy, and the rule of law.

During their stay, the missions will monitor the campaign, observe voting on 11 February, and assess the counting and tabulation of results.

Observers are expected to meet with the Electoral and Boundaries Commission, political parties, the media, and civil society groups.

After the election, the missions will release preliminary statements, followed by comprehensive reports on their findings.