Friends of Democracy (FOD) candidate for St Philip South, Omar Smith, said he has a solution to deal with issues facing the country’s agriculture sector during their national rally.

He says he is committed to the cause of making Barbados healthy again.

Mr Smith promoted the idea of an “Organic Seed Bank” to feed Barbadians, over hybrid and genetically modified ones.

He says this will help with the island’s health situation, the high number of non-communicable diseases in the country, and restore self-sustainability.

Smith was speaking as FOD kicked off its campaign at a rally in Six Roads, St Philip, last night.