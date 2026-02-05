FOD ready to serve as a strong opposition

Barbadians need a strong opposition in Parliament, and the Friends of Democracy say they are ready to deliver. Steve-Blackett-Friends-of-Democracy-

General Secretary Steve Blackett says the country cannot afford a weak opposition when the House of Assembly convenes after next week’s general election.

He says his party’s 12 candidates are prepared to provide the checks and balances the nation needs.

Blackett made the appeal while addressing a spot meeting at Pie Corner, St Lucy.