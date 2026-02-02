FOD reveals plan to transform Alma Parris Institute

A secondary school in the north of the island has been earmarked for transformation into a career-focused institution under plans outlined by the Friends of Democracy.

The Alma Parris Institute has been identified as a practical and essential training hub, designed to equip Barbadians with skills that support long-term stability and sustainable livelihoods at home.

This was revealed by St. Michael West Central candidate Katrina Ramsay during the launch of the FOD’s manifesto in Bush Hall last night.