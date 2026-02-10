The Barbados Government is now debt-free in relation to the Hilton Barbados Resort.

The milestone was announced by Minister of Tourism and Barbados Labour Party candidate for St Michael West Central, Ian Gooding-Edghill, last night.

Speaking at a BLP meeting in Eagle Hall, he described the clearance of the debt as a major achievement.

Minister Gooding-Edghill said it highlights the Government’s disciplined fiscal management and its commitment to protecting key national assets.