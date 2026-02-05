Gregory Nicholls hailed for fighting for the underdog

Candidates are ramping up the rhetoric as they seek to convince the electorate across the island to vote in their favour.

At Welchman Hall, Barbados Labour Party candidate for St Joseph, Ryan Brathwaite, spoke in support of the party’s candidate for St Thomas, Gregory Nicholls.

He referenced a recent landmark case in St Joseph, in which Mr Nicholls represented a group of residents in a legal battle against millionaire corporate interests — and won.

Mr Brathwaite used the example to highlight Mr Nicholls as the type of candidate who is willing to fight for the underdog.

He publicly thanked Mr Nicholls for his representation.