Gregory Nicholls set on conquering ‘next battle’

Attorney-at-Law Gregory Nicholls was announced as the Barbados Labour Party’s candidate in St Thomas for the next general election.

He replaces long-serving Member of Parliament, Cynthia Forde, who is retiring after more than 20 years of representation.

Members of the BLP St Thomas branch voted for Nicholls in what many called the most vigorously contested internal battle the constituency has seen in decades.

Supporters erupted in applause as the results were announced, marking the end of a contest that pitted attorney-at-law Anderson “Andy” Yearwood, political scientist Dr William Chandler, and Senator Nicholls against each other.

Nicholls says he is humbled to be elected.