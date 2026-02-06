Humphrey flags DLP contradictions

A Barbados Labour Party candidate is calling out what he describes as contradictions within the Democratic Labour Party as it outlines its plans for the country.

St Michael South BLP candidate Kirk Humphrey is urging voters not to be swayed by assurances from the DLP that it can effectively manage the economy.

Speaking at a BLP meeting on Tweedside Road tonight, Mr Humphrey reminded the public that it was a Democratic Labour Party administration that left the economy in disarray.

He also pointed to what he says are clear contradictions in the DLP’s campaign platforms.