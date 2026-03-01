Barbadians are being warned to brace for the fallout from ongoing wars across the globe.

Minister of Finance, Ryan Straughn, who is also the Member of Parliament for Christ Church East Central, delivered the message while speaking at the Vauxhall Methodist Church, where he joined the congregation in giving thanks for his recent election victory.

Referring to the United States and Israel’s attack on Iran, as well as conflicts in other parts of the world, Minister Straughn said decisions may have to be taken at a national level to reflect unfolding global developments.