Mixed views on MPs crossing the floor

There are differing opinions regarding members of Parliament crossing the floor in Barbados.

Many Barbadians believe that when an elected representative changes political allegiance, that individual should seek a fresh mandate from the constituents who originally voted them into office.

Others argue that Members of Parliament are elected to serve the people first, and therefore should be free to act according to their conscience, even if it means switching sides.

The issue continues to generate national debate, especially amid renewed discussion about possible anti-defection legislation.