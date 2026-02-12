Mottley: BLP focused on improving lives after 30–0 victory

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says the Barbados Labour Party did not come to office simply to hold power, but to make Barbados better and to improve the lives of Barbadians.

She was speaking at party headquarters following the Barbados Labour Party’s sweeping 30–0 victory at yesterday’s polls.

However, Ms Mottley said that, despite the convincing win, the party will not turn its eyes away from the concerns of constituents in the various constituencies.