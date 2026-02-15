Mottley: Time to get to work after historic victory

Mia Amor Mottley says it is time to get to work.

Fresh off a historic third straight 30–nil victory for the Barbados Labour Party, the Prime Minister is promising action to deliver on the commitments made during the election campaign.

She has also asked Barbadians to help her administration make Barbados great.

Ms Mottley made the appeal at the National Botanical Gardens, where the BLP and its supporters celebrated their win at the polls.

Ackeem Clinkett reports.