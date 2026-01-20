New political parties could weaken DLP support, says Wickham
Political analyst Peter Wickham says the emergence of new political parties could weaken support for the Democratic Labour Party at the polls.
He says at least two of the new parties appear to be aligned with the DLP and could siphon off its traditional voter base.
Mr Wickham shared his assessment with CBC News.
Meanwhile, Wickham says voters focused on choosing a Government are more likely to cast their ballots in large numbers for the Barbados Labour Party.