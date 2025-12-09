Political analyst Peter Wickham says nothing is surprising about the outcome of the Barbados Labour Party’s St. Thomas nomination.

According to Wickham, Senator Gregory Nicholls has what he describes as a prime piece of political real estate – a seat he believes he can hold on to for quite some time.

Speaking to CBC News after the nomination meeting, Mr Wickham gave his assessment of the results.

And while Nicholls has said there is no such thing as a safe seat, Wickham believes otherwise.