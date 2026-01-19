No surprise says political analyst Peter Wickham 

Following Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley’s announcement that the next general elections will be held on February 11, 2026, Political Analyst Peter Wickham says he is not surprised Barbadians will be going to the polls early.

He tells CBC News PM Mottley may be taking this route because she believes her party is well positioned for a third consecutive victory.

Meanwhile, the political analyst says the opposing Democratic Labour Party, which has named its thirty candidates, is in the best shape it has been for quite some time.