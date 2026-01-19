January 19, 2026

Related Stories

Charles-Griffith-Barbados-Labour-Party-

Barbadian public shares their views on the upcoming general election

admin January 18, 2026
Ralph-Thorne-Democratic-Labour-Party-Barbados-Service-of-Remembrance-Errol-Barrow-2026-

Democratic Labour Party holds service of remembrance in honour of Errol Barrow 

admin January 18, 2026
Ralph-Thorne-Democratic-Labour-Party-

Democratic Labour Party ready for the general election

admin January 18, 2026
Corey-Lane-Barbados-Labour-Party-

Corey Lane thanks City residents for the opportunity to serve

admin January 18, 2026
Michael-Lashley-Barbados-Labour-Party-

Michael Lashley ready to get to work following City of Bridgetown nomination

admin January 18, 2026
Mia-Mottley-Barbados-Election-2026-

Election fever in Barbados with February 11 poll date announcement

admin January 18, 2026

Regional News

Barbadian public shares their views on the upcoming general election Charles-Griffith-Barbados-Labour-Party- 1

Barbadian public shares their views on the upcoming general election

January 18, 2026
Democratic Labour Party holds service of remembrance in honour of Errol Barrow  Ralph-Thorne-Democratic-Labour-Party-Barbados-Service-of-Remembrance-Errol-Barrow-2026- 2

Democratic Labour Party holds service of remembrance in honour of Errol Barrow 

January 18, 2026
No surprise says political analyst Peter Wickham  Peter-Wickham-Election-Barbados- 3

No surprise says political analyst Peter Wickham 

January 18, 2026
Democratic Labour Party ready for the general election Ralph-Thorne-Democratic-Labour-Party- 4

Democratic Labour Party ready for the general election

January 18, 2026

You may have missed

Charles-Griffith-Barbados-Labour-Party-

Barbadian public shares their views on the upcoming general election

admin January 18, 2026
Ralph-Thorne-Democratic-Labour-Party-Barbados-Service-of-Remembrance-Errol-Barrow-2026-

Democratic Labour Party holds service of remembrance in honour of Errol Barrow 

admin January 18, 2026
Peter-Wickham-Election-Barbados-

No surprise says political analyst Peter Wickham 

admin January 18, 2026
Ralph-Thorne-Democratic-Labour-Party-

Democratic Labour Party ready for the general election

admin January 18, 2026