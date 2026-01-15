Nomination underway for BLP St Michael Central representative

Members of the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) St Michael Central Constituency Branch are at this hour nominating the person who will represent the party in that constituency in the next general election.

The process is underway at the Combermere School, where attorney-at-law Tyra Trotman and CEO of the Small Business Association, Dr Lynette Holder, are vying for the nomination.

The process for selecting a new BLP candidate was made clear with incumbent Arthur Holder indicating that he will not be contesting the seat.

Mr Holder is also the current Speaker of the House of Assembly.

We have reporters monitoring the situation, and we will bring the results as soon as they are known.