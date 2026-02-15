Opposition figures suggest coalition as BLP retains all 30 seats

Barbados Labour Party’s hold on all 30 seats in Parliament has prompted two political figures to suggest that Opposition parties may need to join forces.

Kemar Stuart, leader of the New National Party, which teamed up with two other parties to form the People’s Coalition for Progress ahead of the 11 February poll, believes defeated parties coming together could create a stronger, more formidable response to the BLP.

Speaking to CBC News, Mr Stuart said a united approach would ensure diverse ideas are heard, strengthen representation for the people, and keep the Government in check, while building a serious alternative for leadership.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of the Democratic Labour Party, Pedro Shepherd, said he is not opposed to the idea.

He noted that smaller parties did make an impact in the General Election and pointed out that several of their members have previously been affiliated with the DLP. He believes that, once differences can be resolved, collaboration could ultimately benefit the country.