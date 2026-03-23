Opposition Senator Ryan Walters has criticised Government’s fiscal management, accusing it of overspending and failing to remain accountable to taxpayers.

The Independent Senator made the comments during his contribution to the debate on the Appropriation Bill 2026 in the Upper House.

He told the upper chamber that taxpayers are not being given sufficient accountability for how their money is used.

He insisted that the situation must be addressed, calling for an end to what he described as unchecked expenditure.