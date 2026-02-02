PCP calls on government to put people over political benefits

Cut politicians’ perks, protect workers’ pensions, and rescue Bridgetown.

That was the message from the People’s Coalition for Progress as it made its case for change at a public meeting in Baxter’s Road last night.

Kemar Stuart, President of the New National Party and the Coalition’s candidate for St. John, said a coalition government would reverse the BLP policy that will raise the national pension age to sixty-eight by 2034.

The coalition also turned its attention to the state of Bridgetown.

United Progressive Party Leader Lynette Eastmond accused the Barbados Labour Party administration of neglecting the capital.

Ms. Eastmond further claimed that residents are being pushed out of Bridgetown to make way for high-rise developments beyond the reach of low-income Barbadians.