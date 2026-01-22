PM Mia Amor Mottley says Barbadians have three weeks to decide leadership

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says Barbadians have three weeks to determine which political party will be its leader.

She was speaking yesterday during the Barbados Labour Party’s Annual Picnic and Rally at Checker Hall, St Lucy, which also kicked off the Party’s election campaign.

Prime Minister Mottley says the mission which the BLP undertook to rebuild Barbados was so large, that while they remain on course to get there, they are not quite there yet.