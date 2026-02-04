PM Mottley slams Ralph Thorne’s interview with a T&T media outlet

Prime Minister of Barbados and leader of the Barbados Labour Party, Mia Amor Mottley, has sharply criticised comments made by the leader of the Democratic Labour Party, Ralph Thorne, during a recent interview with a Trinidad and Tobago media outlet.

Speaking at a BLP meeting in Eden Lodge last night, Prime Minister Mottley described the remarks as poor judgment, saying they reflected a lack of the leadership qualities required to govern the country.

During the interview, Mr Thorne criticised several aspects of national life, describing Barbados’ health care system as poor, pointing to high levels of crime, rising living costs, which he said are crippling Barbadians, and reiterating concerns raised by his party about alleged discrepancies in the voters’ list.

The Prime Minister said such statements, particularly when made on an international platform, risk damaging Barbados’ reputation and undermining the confidence of both citizens and regional partners.