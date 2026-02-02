PM Mottley unveils cost-of-living package at BLP’s manifesto launch

From the cradle to the cane, and every stage in between, relief is on the table if the Barbados Labour Party is returned to government.

The latest from the campaign trail, as the countdown to the February 11 elections continues.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley last night unveiled a wide-ranging cost-of-living package at the BLP’s manifesto launch in Golden Square.

It includes direct cash support for pensioners, tax relief for working Barbadians feeling the pinch, and long-term investment in the next generation.

Anesta Henry reports.