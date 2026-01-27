Political parties step up their election campaigns
With just over two weeks to go before Barbadians head to the polls, opposition political parties are making promises to attract the electorate.
Both the Democratic Labour Party and the Friends of Democracy last night held their first national rallies.
At Independence Square, in The City, where the Democratic Labour Party brought out veterans and its less experienced candidates, the party pitched solutions to problems they say are impacting Barbadians.
Anesta Henry reports.