Political scientist – Current conditions favour BLP

Political scientist Dr. George Brathwaite says current conditions appear to favour the governing Barbados Labour Party (BLP) to win next month’s general election.

The lecturer in Political Science and International Relations at the Cave Hill Campus of the University of the West Indies argues that the timing works to the Prime Minister’s advantage, particularly against the backdrop of global uncertainty.

And he believes the elections should grant the Prime Minister a fresh mandate.

Dr. Brathwaite also points to contrasting political messages, saying the Prime Minister’s emphasis on hope, resilience, and international leadership stands in sharp contrast to the tone adopted by Democratic Labour Party leader Ralph Thorne.

He believes that the difference in messaging might go against Thorne.

And despite the emergence of smaller political parties, Dr. Brathwaite maintains that Barbados remains firmly a two-party system.

The political scientist adds that the opposition might have improved its electoral chances by forming alliances with smaller groups.