Ryan Brathwaite ready to serve the people of St. Joseph

Barbados Labour Party candidate for St Joseph, Ryan Brathwaite, says he understands the struggles of the constituents, having lived them before.

He likened himself to Joshua in the Bible, who took his time to perfect leadership before taking over from his predecessor, Moses.

Mr Brathwaite was speaking last night during a spot meeting at Hackleton’s Cliff, where he was born, and declared before those gathered that, like Joshua, he was ready to serve them.

However, he says he could not have risen without the guidance of former Member of Parliament and Attorney General Dale Marshall.