Independent Senator Jamal Slocombe says there was nothing wrong with the Government’s spending of 35.7 million dollars on CARIFESTA XV.

However, he has raised concerns about how the information was shared with the public.

Senator Slocombe argued that the Government took too long to disclose the full cost and to clearly explain how the funds were used.

He is now calling for a formal study to assess the impact of the event, stating that Barbadians need a clearer understanding of the benefits derived from hosting it last August.