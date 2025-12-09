Newly nominated Barbados Labour Party (BLP) candidate for St Thomas, Senator Gregory Nicholls, says he is ready to hit the ground running.

Fresh off his nomination win, Senator Nicholls says he will be knocking on doors across St Thomas to hear directly from constituents about their needs and priorities.

Shortly after 111 members of the BLP’s St Thomas Branch voted to make him the Party’s candidate for the next general election, he told CBC News he is already ramping up his canvassing strategy.

Our Anesta Henry has that story.