Senator Worrell calls for holistic overhaul of the Constitution

Opposition Senator Andre Worrell is questioning why the Government has not yet delivered a Republican Constitution but continues to tinker with the existing document.

Speaking on the Constitution Amendment Bill in the Upper House today, he stated that he has no objection to the specific amendments, but believes there are broader questions that remain unanswered.

He said that among them is why, four years after Barbados became a Republic, there is what he described as a piecemeal approach to constitutional reform.

Senator Worrell says a complete overhaul of the Constitution is needed.