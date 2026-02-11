Some voters report missing names as Barbadians go to the polls

As Barbadians choose the next Government today, reports are emerging of some voters being unable to cast their ballots.

Polling stations opened at 6 a.m., and the process has reportedly been smooth for the majority of electors.

However, a few people who turned up to vote discovered that their names were not on the list.

One of them was Rasheena Blackman, who went to Half Moon Fort Primary School in St Lucy.

She spoke with CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce.

Meanwhile, at The Graydon Sealy Secondary School in the St Michael South constituency, George Gillford was looking forward to voting.

However, he also realised that his name was not on the list.

He told CBC he had registered in advance of the polls.