SSA depot set to be built at Vaucluse, St Thomas

A new Sanitation Service Authority depot is set to be built at Vaucluse, St Thomas.

The announcement was made by Barbados Labour Party candidate for St Joseph, Ryan Brathwaite, while speaking at a meeting in Welchman Hall, St Thomas, last night.

He said the project is possible because of the BLP’s economic stewardship, adding that sanitation was an area the Democratic Labour Party failed to adequately address.

Outgoing Member of Parliament for St. Thomas, Cynthia Forde, also spoke about its significance.