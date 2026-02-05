Strong turnout in early voting

Chief Electoral Officer Sherland Turton is reporting that early voting went smoothly across the island yesterday.

All 30 polling stations opened on time, and there were no formal complaints, as election workers and members of the armed and protective services cast their ballots.

While final turnout figures are still being compiled, Ms Turton said early indications pointed to strong participation, with some areas recording turnout in the 70 to 80 per cent range and most reporting figures above 50 per cent.

Ms Turton also addressed reports circulating online about a possible issue during early polling.