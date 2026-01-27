Leader of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) Ralph Thorne is calling on Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley to postpone the February 11 general election, saying he is prepared to take the matter to court if she does not.

His call comes amidst his concerns surrounding the voters’ list.

According to Mr Thorne, several people are at risk of being denied the opportunity to cast their vote, due to no fault of their own.

The DLP leader has accused the government of causing the problem, and they should resolve it.