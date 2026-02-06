Thorne defends interview with T&T media outlet

Democratic Labour Party Leader Ralph Thorne is defending his recent interview with a Trinidad and Tobago media outlet, which drew a rebuke from Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

In his comments, he criticised Barbados’ healthcare system, labelled the Queen Elizabeth Hospital a “disaster area”, highlighted rising crime and living costs, and reiterated concerns about alleged discrepancies in the voters’ list.

However, speaking at a DLP national meeting at Montgomery Pasture, Cave Hill, St Michael, last night, Mr Thorne defended his remarks.

He insisted that the current administration has been a failure.