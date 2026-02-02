Thorne: DLP positioning itself to be Barbados’ next government

The Democratic Labour Party is making it clear that it is not an opposition in waiting.

Political leader Ralph Thorne says the DLP is positioning itself as Barbados’ next government.

Though its manifesto is scheduled to be delivered later this week, the Party last night continued to outline its plans if elected to office at a public meeting in Rices, St. Philip.

Mr. Thorne promised a complete overhaul of the island’s education system.

Meanwhile, St. Philip North candidate Simon Clarke says communities such as Six Roads are in urgent need of modern, upgraded healthcare facilities.

St. George North candidate David Walrond also claims the administration has neglected agriculture, which was once vital to the nation’s growth.