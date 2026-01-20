Three small political parties have joined forces to contest the February 11 general election.

The United Progressive Party (UPP), the Conservative Barbados Leadership Party (CBL), and the New National Party (NNP) have come together under the banner of the People’s Coalition for Progress (PCP) to strengthen their presence at the polls.

Attorney-at-law and founder of the UPP, Lynette Eastmond, says the coalition does not have a leader. It has also not revealed its slate of candidates.

Ms Eastmond made the announcement during a press briefing on Monday.

Leader of the New National Party, Kemar Stuart, says the three political parties share common political strategies, giving them a chance of mounting a credible challenge on election day.

He also addressed the question of how many candidates the coalition will field.