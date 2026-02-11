Voters in St Joseph report missing names from electoral list

Attorney General Dale Marshall says there have been reports in St Joseph of people who expected to see their names on the voters’ list this morning, but were not there for one reason or another.

However, the former Member of Parliament for St Joseph said he would not describe the situation as untoward, but rather as unfortunate and disappointing for those looking forward to voting.

Mr Marshall said officials have come to accept that such issues can arise, and they know how to deal with the matter by seeking to correct any errors through last-ditch efforts.