Walcott: ‘Barbados Strong’ campaign builds on 2018 victory

The Government is heading onto the campaign trail to defend its record, as the country counts down to next month’s general election.

Campaign Manager for the ruling Barbados Labour Party, The Most Honourable Dr Jerome Walcott, says the Party’s campaign, branded “Barbados Strong”, builds on the journey that began with its landslide victory in the 2018 general election.

Speaking at a press conference today at the BLP’s Roebuck Street headquarters, Dr Walcott acknowledged the challenges faced over the past several years, but maintained that the administration has kept the country on a steady course.

Dr Walcott says the Party is well aware of the criticism being levelled against the administration, as well as the promises being made by its opponents.

However, he insists the BLP is prepared to stand firmly on its record in office.