Wickham supports Senate offer to DLP

Political scientist Peter Wickham is backing the move to offer the Democratic Labour Party its choice of two Senate seats — and he already has suggestions on who should fill them.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has announced that she will once again extend two Senate appointments to the DLP, the same offer made after the 2018 and 2022 General Elections, when the party failed to win a seat.

Mr Wickham said he hopes the DLP accepts the proposal this time and believes one of its strongest performers in the 11 February election, along with a representative from a minority party, could be solid choices.