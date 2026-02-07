As attention remains fixed on water challenges in St Lucy, one candidate is drawing attention to similar struggles affecting communities in other parts of the island.

Friends of Democracy candidate for Christ Church East Central, Dominique Yorke, says water-related hardships are not confined to one parish. While some areas are dealing with poor water quality, others are enduring prolonged shortages.

Ms Yorke says that in her own constituency, water outages remain a regular and serious concern, but insists she has a practical solution that can be implemented.

She made the comments while addressing a Friends of Democracy meeting in Wotton.