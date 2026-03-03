Afreximbank increases Caribbean investment allocation

The Afreximbank has increased the capital designated for investment in the Caribbean region from three billion to five billion US dollars.

The disclosure was made by Barbados’ Ambassador to CARICOM, His Excellency David Comissiong, during his weekly Conversations on CARICOM segment on TV8’s Mornin’ Barbados.

Ambassador Comissiong added that the Bank’s President, Dr George Elombi, has also committed to working with CARICOM to establish its own Caribbean Export-Import Bank.