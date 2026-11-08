GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – President Dr Irfaan Ali says Guyana must ensure that its rapidly expanding economy does not come at the expense of environmental protection, warning that true prosperity must also be measured by what is preserved for future generations.

In his Diwali message to Guyanese at home and abroad, Ali stressed the importance of safeguarding the country’s forests, biodiversity, freshwater resources and marine ecosystems while pursuing economic development.

“Guyana – now recognised globally for championing environmental stewardship – must continue to ensure that development and environmental protection advance together,” he said.

The President noted that forests cover approximately 85 per cent of Guyana’s landmass, representing a significant global environmental asset.

He said the country’s challenge is to demonstrate that economic expansion, job creation and improved living standards can be achieved without compromising its natural resources.

“The challenge to which we are responding is to demonstrate to the world that a country can develop its economy, create opportunities, and improve living standards while protecting its ecological inheritance,” Ali stated.

Drawing on the symbolism of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, the President urged citizens to reflect on their responsibility to protect the environment, describing forests, rivers and oceans as essential to human survival and well-being.

He also highlighted the festival’s message of light overcoming darkness and goodness triumphing over evil, extending greetings to the Hindu community and all Guyanese celebrating the occasion.