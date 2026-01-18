Ali: Guyana emerging as a premier tourism destination

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali says Guyana is rapidly emerging as one of the Caribbean and South America’s premier tourism destinations.

Delivering remarks late Saturday at the opening of the Plaza Court Hotel here, he said, driven by strategic investments in infrastructure, safety, and human capital, the country’s tourism expansion is no longer aspirational but firmly underway, with new hotel developments that signal Guyana’s readiness to compete in the global tourism market.

“Guyana is not waiting for a tourism boom. The boom has already begun,” Ali said. “We are not speculators anymore. We are coming for the market, and we are coming to be successful.”

He emphasised that the growing number of hotels must operate collaboratively, noting that the sector is collectively selling a single product: Brand Guyana.

“You are not selling separate brands. You are selling one product, one brand — Product Guyana,” the President said, noting, “That requires collaboration, shared standards, and shared accountability.”

Ali identified safety, service and experience as the three pillars of a successful tourism sector, outlining government investments to support each one.

He noted that enhanced security infrastructure in several areas has significantly strengthened public safety, while continued investments in technology have modernised monitoring and response systems.

To strengthen service quality, the President announced continued work toward a world-class Hospitality Institute to upgrade skills across the sector and ensure Guyanese workers meet international service standards.

On the visitor experience, he highlighted improvements in airport processing, public spaces, historic corridors and connectivity to entertainment and recreational areas, all contributing to a seamless tourism product.

“Tourism does not happen in brochures. It happens on runways, in ports, in hotels, and in communities that are accessible, prepared and proud,” he said.

The president also revealed that Guyana is attracting increased interest from international organisations seeking to host conferences and major events, citing recent engagements with multiple groups planning to bring large delegations to the country this year.

He credited the private sector for its confidence and investments, reaffirming the government’s role in creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, create jobs and raise living standards.

“We want our private sector to be successful, profitable and expanding,” Ali said. “That success must translate into opportunities, growth and better wages for our people.”

Looking ahead, the president said Guyana’s emergence as a premier sustainable tourism destination is being built deliberately through unprecedented investments in roads, bridges, ports, airports, hinterland airstrips and community infrastructure.

As he marked the opening of the Plaza Court Hotel, the president said the development represents a clear signal of Guyana’s readiness for the global tourism stage.

“Brick by brick, runway by runway, room by room, we are laying the foundation for shared prosperity,” he said.

Ali congratulated the investors and workers behind the project and encouraged continued partnership between the government and the private sector as Guyana advances its tourism and development agenda.