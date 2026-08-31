ROSEAU, Dominica, CMC – Police have charged another person in connection with the death of 16-year old Jerbiah Paul, whose decomposing body was found earlier this month in a village north of here by members of the Barbados-based Regional Security System (RSS) after she had been reported missing since July 24.

Police said that Jolie-Ana Naomi James of Lagoon Portsmouth, north of here, had been arrested and formally charged with the offense of “perverting the course of justice and possession of ammunition without being the holder of a valid ammunition’s license.”

When she appeared in the Magistrate’s Court on Monday, James elected to have a summary trial in the ammunition charge and pleaded not guilty. The matter has been adjourned to November 2, 2026.

On the indictable matter of perverting the course of justice by giving a false statement to the police about her alibi she was not required to enter a plea as this matter is to be tried by a Judge and jury. That matter was adjourned to November 10, 2026

Attorney Wayne Norde told the court that he intends to file a bail application hearing and needed witness statement, interviews and the investigating officers in both matters. The bail application has been set for Friday, September 4, 2026.

So far, the police have already charged police officers, Jean-Luc Langlais and Joshua Hamlet with murder, while another officer, Rennick Stevens, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Nyoka James, 21, was also slapped with a similar charge of perverting the course of justice.

They will all return to court on October 2, this year.